Wendy's Beats Suit Over Mom, Daughter Being Pinned By Car

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Burger chain Wendy's escaped a suit over severe injuries suffered by a mother and her daughter after they were pinned against a Long Island restaurant by a motorist's vehicle, when a New York appeals court on Wednesday held that the driver's actions were unforeseeable. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department unanimously affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers of New York Inc. in a suit seeking to hold the company responsible for injuries suffered by Theresa DiMilia and her daughter, Samantha DiMilia. Motorist Margaret Hogarty struck the pair as they were walking out...

