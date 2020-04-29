Texas County Can't Get 5th Circ. To Undo Deputies' FLSA Win

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a district court's finding that a Texas county willfully violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying sheriff's deputies overtime, backing the trial judge's authority to allow testimony from deputies even though their statements changed. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court decision that said a conditionally certified collective of Maverick County sheriff's deputies was entitled to back wages, liquidated damages and attorney fees, rejecting a number of arguments the county and its sheriff's department launched on appeal. The county had argued that the lower court should have axed deputy testimony because their statements...

