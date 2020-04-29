New Era's Defeated TM Challenger Calls Fee Demand 'Sinister'

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- New Era Cap Co. is making a "bizarrely sinister" request for $164,660 in attorney fees after it defeated a trademark suit filed by an apparel entrepreneur with less than $2,000 in sales to her name, an attorney for the business owner said Wednesday. An attorney for Averil Hilton's startup God's Era — which unsuccessfully sued New Era over its "Fear of God" line of hats — urged U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to deny the fee request, calling it an "intimidation tactic" that takes "trademark bullying to a new level." New Era, with sales stretching into the hundreds of millions of dollars,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS