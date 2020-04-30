J&J Beats ERISA Suit Over Asbestos In Baby Powder

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge threw out a proposed class action alleging Johnson & Johnson violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by steering workers' retirement savings into J&J stock despite knowing the company's talcum powder products contained asbestos. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson granted the company's motion to dismiss on Wednesday, ruling that the three former J&J workers who sued didn't prove the company could have taken alternate actions to protect workers' savings. She gave the ex-workers 45 days to amend their complaint. The ex-workers claimed J&J could have avoided a 10% decline in stock price by disclosing sooner...

