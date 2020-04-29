Gimlet Wants $1.4M After Beating TM Suit Over 'Reply All'

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Spotify's Gimlet Media is asking a federal judge to punish a company that filed a "baseless" trademark lawsuit against the podcast studio over the name of its popular "Reply All" show. The Brooklyn-based media company said Wednesday that the lawsuit — filed by software developer Reply All Corp. and tossed out in February — was the kind of "exceptional" case in which courts can order a party to reimburse its opponent's legal bills. In seeking roughly $1.4 million in such attorney fees, Gimlet said the smaller company and its lawyers had sought "irrelevant discovery," pursued "debunked" legal theories and even threatened...

