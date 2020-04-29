Tossing 'Rent-A-Bank' Case May Help Predators, Court Told

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from the National Consumer Law Center and the Center for Responsible Lending urged caution Wednesday in a case in Brooklyn federal court accusing Capital One of collecting interest at unreasonably high rates, telling the presiding judge that dismissing the claims would encourage predatory lending practices. In an amicus brief, the two groups told U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto that if she decided to dismiss the New York credit card users' allegations against Capital One in an "overbroad" ruling, she risked setting a precedent that would allow national banks to provide "rent-a-bank" services to companies that sought to circumvent state...

