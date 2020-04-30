Car Sharing Co. Turo Settles Consumer Suit Over Bogus Fees

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Car-sharing company Turo Inc. appears to have settled with a proposed class of customers who say that it charged consumers bogus fees for purported damage to cars they rented, even though the customers vehemently disputed damaging the vehicles. Named plaintiff Honan Yang filed a motion for voluntary dismissal of his lawsuit against Turo in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, with each party agreeing to pay their own costs and fees. The car-sharing company allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles via an online and mobile app. Details of the settlement were not immediately available. Counsel for the parties and...

