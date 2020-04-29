Tesla Sued Over First 'Autopilot' Pedestrian Death

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The family of a Japanese man who was the first pedestrian killed in an accident allegedly resulting from the autopilot function in Tesla Inc.'s cars is suing the company, saying the "half-baked" safety measures in the cars are responsible for the crash. Tomomi Umeda, wife of the deceased Yoshihiro Umeda, told the Northern District of California on Tuesday that while Tesla is likely to blame the crash on the "drowsy" driver of the vehicle, it could have been prevented if it had used better technology and methods in the car's auto-driving features. According to the complaint, while Tesla might have a...

