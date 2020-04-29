Aaron's Inks $2.2M Deal To End TCPA Autodialer Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Rent-to-own retailer Aaron's Inc. reached a $2.2 million deal to settle a proposed class action alleging that the furniture and electronics dealer violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling consumers using an automatic dialer, according to consumers' motion seeking preliminary approval of the settlement on Wednesday. Ohio resident Matthew Grogan asked the court to grant preliminary approval of an unopposed class action settlement on Wednesday, nearly two years after he filed suit claiming he repeatedly received pre-recorded calls from Aaron's even though he had never conducted business with the company and never consented to being called. Under the proposed settlement,...

