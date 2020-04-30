Activists Must Pay $2M, End Planned Parenthood Video Stings

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has issued an order barring a group of anti-abortion activists from continuing undercover recordings of Planned Parenthood facilities, in addition to confirming a jury's decision to award $2 million in damages after finding the activities violated the law. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said the activists, led by David Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress, are not allowed to enter Planned Parenthood facilities on false pretenses or engage in undercover filming there. Judge Orrick also said anyone "in active concert or participation" with the defendants in the case has to abide by the injunction....

