Keystone XL Builder, Trade Groups Urge Permit Order Pause

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Keystone XL developer TC Energy, the state of Montana and energy industry groups on Wednesday urged a federal judge to stay his order vacating a nationwide water permit used for the pipeline and other energy infrastructure projects until the Ninth Circuit resolves their intended appeal. Throwing their support behind the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' bid to delay the countrywide impact of U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' April 15 ruling vacating the Nationwide Permit 12 until the Ninth Circuit weighs in, TC Energy Corp., Montana and the industry groups said that the ruling could disrupt energy infrastructure projects across the nation...

