Anthem Sued Over Mental Health Treatment Guidelines

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Two participants in employee health plans run by Anthem slapped the company with a class action lawsuit in New York federal court Wednesday, accusing the insurer of relying on improperly strict internal guidelines when deciding whether to cover residential mental health treatment. Marissa Collins and James Burnett say that Anthem Inc.'s guidelines violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which requires employee benefit plans to cover mental health treatment in a similar manner to medical treatment. "For years, Anthem has knowingly used flawed criteria to make coverage determinations for residential treatment of mental health conditions," said an attorney for Collins and...

