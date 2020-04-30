Jack In The Box Late-Night Policy Unfair To Blind, Suit Says

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Fast-food chain Jack in the Box was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in California federal court alleging the restaurant's drive-thru-only policy during late-night hours constitutes "systemic civil rights violations" against visually impaired people. Plaintiffs Judy Szwanek and James Lopez, who are both visually impaired California residents, filed the lawsuit after they said they separately attempted to visit Jack in the Box locations during late-night hours but were unable to buy any food because the chain does not allow pedestrians to use its drive-thru service. The customers allege the company's late-night drive-thru policy discriminates against the visually impaired at thousands...

