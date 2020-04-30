Southwest Pilots Union Gets Boeing Suit Sent To State Court

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge remanded to state court a suit brought by a union of Southwest Airlines Co. pilots that allege they lost wages due to Boeing's misrepresentations about the safety of 737 Max jets, deciding the Railway Labor Act didn't force the matter into federal court. U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn said on Wednesday the RLA does not provide for complete preemption, which would have transformed the union's state law claims into federally based allegations. Boeing had argued the case should be removed because it is completely preempted by the RLA, which governs disputes over collective bargaining agreements in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS