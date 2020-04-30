New Pharmacy Bellwether Trial Set For 2021 In Opioid MDL

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation picked two cases Thursday for a bellwether trial in 2021 to test allegations that the nation's largest pharmacy chains fueled the opioid crisis by dispensing painkiller prescriptions they should have known weren't appropriate. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster designated cases from the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull as bellwethers, noting that those cases were recommended by the plaintiffs' executive committee in the sprawling MDL. Pharmacy defendants — including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Rite-Aid — earlier this week objected to scheduling another bellwether trial, especially in northern Ohio,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS