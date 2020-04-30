TV Crime Show Not Liable For Police Witness's Shooting

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A production company behind the hit true crime series The First 48 isn't liable for the shooting of a man who appeared on an episode as a police witness, a Texas appeals court has ruled, finding retaliation against him wasn't adequately foreseeable. Justices found Wednesday that Kirkstall Road Enterprises had no obligation to more thoroughly disguise the identity of Arking Jones, who claimed he was shot four times by a friend of a murder suspect who thought Jones had talked to police about him. Kirkstall was therefore not negligent in its editing choices, the court found. "We cannot conclude that Jones's...

