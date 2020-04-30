Inside Commerce's Stringent New Export Controls

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS, promulgated two new rules and issued a new proposed rule. The first new final rule[1] will restrict previously permissible exports to China, Russia and Venezuela. In particular, this final rule amends Part 744 of the Export Administration Regulations, or EAR, which imposes export licensing restrictions based on the exported item's end-use and end-user. Among other changes, it significantly expands the licensing requirements under Part 744.21 of the EAR for exports, reexports and transfers of certain goods, equipment, materials and software to Chinese, Russian and/or Venezuelan military end-users,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS