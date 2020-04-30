Exec. Order Solidifies Team Telecom, But Gray Areas Remain

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's new order formalizing the federal government's "Team Telecom" review process will preserve the integrity of the previously informal arrangement for reviewing foreign telecom operations while giving federal officials and applicants a playbook to abide by, national security attorneys say. Still, important questions remain about how the somewhat routine changes will affect deals, including whether a more formal process will significantly speed up reviews and whether the formalized committee will wield more power. The executive order, inked in early April, replaced the ad hoc Team Telecom with a new Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United...

