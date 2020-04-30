10X Genomics Must Face Bio-Rad, Harvard Patent Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Life sciences company 10x Genomics Inc. lost a bid on Thursday to nix a patent case brought by Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Harvard University, though the court did grant 10x Genomics' request to move part of the litigation from federal court in Massachusetts to California. U.S. District Judge William G. Young shot down 10x Genomics' contention that Bio-Rad and Harvard had failed to show that the company knew about the purportedly infringed patents before it came out with its own line of "Next GEM Platform" biological analysis products that allegedly stepped on Bio-Rad and Harvard's intellectual property. However, Judge Young said...

