Fiat Chrysler Hit With Jeep Oil-Guzzling Engines Class Action

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Consumers hit Fiat Chrysler with a proposed class action in Michigan federal court Wednesday alleging the company knowingly sold Jeep vehicles equipped with dangerously defective engines that sucked up excessive amounts of oil, resulting in premature wear and catastrophic engine failure. Plaintiffs Amber Wood, Ashley Schuchart, Karen Burke and Danielle Coates allege the 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir II engine in certain Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Renegade and other FCA US LLC vehicles contained a design or manufacturing defect that caused them to improperly burn off or consume abnormally high amounts of oil. That could then result in the vehicles' engines stalling or abruptly...

