Apache Tribe Loses Casino Suit Against Gaming Commission

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Fort Sill Apache Tribe on Wednesday lost its challenge in D.C. federal court to the National Indian Gaming Commission's stance that hosting a casino on its lands would violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle granted summary judgment for the commission, an arm of the U.S. Department of the Interior, finding that it did not err in denying the tribe the benefits of an exception under the IGRA that would allow for the operation of a casino on the tribe's land at Akela Flats, New Mexico. Throughout the long-running litigation, the tribe had argued that...

