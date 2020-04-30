NFL Beats Oakland's Antitrust Suit Over Raiders' Move

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Thursday tossed Oakland's antitrust lawsuit against the NFL and all of its teams over the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas, slamming the California city's "unorthodox theory of antitrust injury" and ruling that it hasn't shown that the NFL's structure is illegal. Oakland hit the NFL with the suit in 2018, tearing into the league and its 32 teams for allowing the Raiders to leave Oakland and claiming the decision was a violation of the league's own policies and federal antitrust laws. The Raiders' departure means the city could lose "significant tax and other income,"...

