10th Circ. Shields Progressive From $6.7M Crash Award

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Thursday that Progressive Northwestern Insurance Co. does not owe a $6.7 million award to the family of a woman who was killed in an accident with one of its insureds, finding that neither Progressive nor the attorney representing the insured were negligent in the underlying wrongful death suit. The opinion affirms a District of Kansas decision that found the insurer doesn't owe more than its $250,000 policy limit to Gabriel Gant, the husband of Kathryn Gant, who was killed when her vehicle collided head on with a Cadillac Escalade driven by Justin Birk. Gant sued Birk and...

