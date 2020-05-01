Texas Jury To Referee Rival Locker Room Contractors' Clash

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge ruled Friday that a yearslong fight between rival athletic locker manufacturers, which stems from a New Orleans Saints locker room project and includes misappropriation of trade secret claims and counterclaims of tortious interference, will be decided by a Dallas jury. Senior Appellate Judge Michael J. O'Neill denied Longhorn Locker Co. LLC's bid to toss counterclaims by archrival Hollman Court Systems Inc., doing business as Hollman Inc., that seek more than $2.2 million in damages for Longhorn's allegedly tortious interference with potential contracts. Longhorn is seeking damages in relation to Hollman allegedly stealing the Saints' locker room renovation project...

