NASA Supplier Covered By Trade Secret Rights, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court finding that trade secret protections can extend to those with rights to use exclusive, proprietary information without having formal ownership, affirming a win for NASA subcontractor Applied Fluid Systems Inc. in its suit over stolen confidential information. The precedential finding by a three-judge panel agreed with a decision in Pennsylvania federal court that awarded $3.5 million in damages and fees to AFS after three individuals and two companies were found to have misappropriated or aided in the taking of AFS' intellectual property in violation of the Pennsylvania Uniform Trade Secrets Act. AFS, a...

