Spotify Accused Of Misleading Audio Co. To Steal Ad Software

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Canadian audio company on Thursday accused Spotify of stealing its user-generated advertising technology, a feat the streaming giant pulled off by pretending it was interested in entering into a partnership, according to a complaint lodged in Delaware federal court. Toronto-based VoxTonePro said it shared the details of its audio ad creation platform with Spotify during several meetings. VoxTonePro was under the impression Spotify was going to partner with it, as Spotify had no such platform at that time, per the suit. But once Spotify got what it wanted, VoxTonePro was brushed aside, the company claimed. Instead, Stockholm-based Spotify "scrambled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS