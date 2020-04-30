Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spotify Accused Of Misleading Audio Co. To Steal Ad Software

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Canadian audio company on Thursday accused Spotify of stealing its user-generated advertising technology, a feat the streaming giant pulled off by pretending it was interested in entering into a partnership, according to a complaint lodged in Delaware federal court.

Toronto-based VoxTonePro said it shared the details of its audio ad creation platform with Spotify during several meetings. VoxTonePro was under the impression Spotify was going to partner with it, as Spotify had no such platform at that time, per the suit. But once Spotify got what it wanted, VoxTonePro was brushed aside, the company claimed.

Instead, Stockholm-based Spotify "scrambled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!