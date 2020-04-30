Bio-Fuel Execs Must Pay $69M In Whistleblower's FCA Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge ruled Thursday that the masterminds of a $145.5 million biofuel credit fraud scheme are on the hook for $69.6 million in restitution to the government. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt granted summary judgment to whistleblower Alexander Chepurko on his False Claims Act and conspiracy claims against numerous biofuel executives who perpetrated a massive scheme to defraud the government for biofuel tax credits. The executives have all already been charged criminally, Chepurko worked for Joseph Furando and his two companies, Caravan Trading LLC and Cima Green LLC, which supplied biodiesel that had already been used to another company, e-Biofuels...

