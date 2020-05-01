United Airlines Wins Union Challenge To Profit-Sharing Plan

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted United Airlines' bid for summary judgment in a suit brought by a flight attendants union seeking to vacate an arbitration award it says has cost its members millions of dollars in profit-sharing payments. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said Thursday that the United Airlines Flight Attendant System Board of Adjustment appeared to base its decision that the Association of Flight Attendants' grievance wasn't arbitrable and was time-barred on a proper analysis of the collective bargaining agreement. Absent language in the contract to support the union's argument, the board considered past practice and concluded there was no evidence to...

