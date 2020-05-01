PNC Wants NY Judge Linked To Reed Smith Off Case

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A recently appointed New York federal judge should bow out from a proposed class action alleging credit card processing fee overbilling because he uses a Reed Smith LLP attorney for his own estate planning, the merchants claim. Because U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee relies on the lawyer — who is not working on the matter at hand — to handle such a "critically important issue" for himself and his family, the judge should exit the case against PNC Merchant Services Co. LP to avoid a "reasonable person" from questioning whether he can be impartial, according to a brief filed Thursday...

