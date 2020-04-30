Ex-FBI Agent Charged With Taking Atty Bribes Wins Bail

Law360, San Francisco (April 30, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge agreed Thursday to release an ex-FBI agent ahead of his trial on charges he accepted over $200,000 in cash bribes and gifts from a Beverly Hills lawyer connected to Armenian organized crime, setting his bond at $400,000. Recently retired Federal Bureau of Investigations special agent Babak Broumand's attorney Steven Gruel lauded the judge's decision to allow his client to be released from custody prior to trial, telling Law360 that the U.S. Department of Justice's case rests on the word of lawyer Edgar Sargsyan, whom Gruel described as "a con man." Sargsyan has agreed to plead guilty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS