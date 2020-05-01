Texas Pipeline's Water Permits Void, Sierra Club Says

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan's $2.2 billion Permian Highway natural gas pipeline must be blocked because Clean Water Act permits it had been granted are now void, the Sierra Club said in a new lawsuit filed in Texas federal court. Seizing on a Montana federal judge's recent decision to vacate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nationwide Permit 12 — which provides an expedited permitting process for pipeline and other infrastructure projects that cross certain waterways — the green group said in its complaint Thursday that Nationwide Permit 12 approvals already issued for the Permian Highway Pipeline should now be considered void in light...

