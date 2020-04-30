Virus Keeps 'Varsity Blues' Parents Out Of Prison, For Now

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday that two parents who pled guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case can delay reporting for their prison sentences due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, while denying their requests to serve their sentences at home. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton acknowledged that the pandemic is "an unprecedented and continually evolving cause of concern," but he said that's not enough to grant requests for home confinement lodged by Hot Pockets snack heiress Michelle Janavs and former Pacific Investment Management Co. CEO Douglas Hodge. "Notwithstanding the current public health crisis, this federal judge...

