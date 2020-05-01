Shell Says 'See What Sticks' ERISA Suit Lacks Substance

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Shell Oil Co. has told a Texas federal court it must nip in the bud a proposed class action claiming the company mismanaged participants' retirement savings because a "see what sticks'' complaint isn't enough to keep the suit alive. The Royal Dutch Shell unit told the court Thursday it should toss the suit filed by a group of Shell Provident Fund 401(k) Plan participants that accuses the company of saddling its retirement plan with high fees and letting the plan's record-keeper Fidelity Investments Institutional Operations Co. Inc. use participants' personal information to market financial products. The company told the court the...

