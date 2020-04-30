Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Workers Ink $11M Deal In Security-Line Pay Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Amazon has agreed to pay an $11.1 million settlement to an estimated 200,000 of its warehouse workers to put to rest claims that they should have been paid for time they spent in security lines before and after work, according to a filing in Kentucky federal court Thursday.

The deal comes two months after a California Supreme Court ruling in a similar case that Apple workers are owed pay for time they spend in security lines. Named plaintiff and former Amazon distribution center worker Khadijah Robertson cited that case in her appeal of a June 2017 decision from the Kentucky district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!