Auto Parts Co. Accused Of Mishandling $1B Retirement Plan

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A group of former Magna International of America Inc. employees have accused the automotive parts supplier of mismanaging their more than $1 billion retirement plan by allowing it to be loaded with high-fee funds managed by the plan's own trustee. Magna Group of Companies Retirement Savings Plans participants Melvin Davis, Wayne Anderson, Shawnetta Jordan and Dakota King slapped the school with a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action in Michigan federal court Thursday. The former workers — who say the proposed class would include nearly 27,000 people — allege that Magna left its plan oversight responsibilities to plan trustee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS