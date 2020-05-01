Real Estate Rumors: Groupon, Truist Bank, Senegal

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Groupon Inc. is hoping to sublease 150,000 square feet of its roughly 300,000-square-foot space on West Chicago Ave. in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday. The company is looking to sublease half its space at 600 W. Chicago Ave., which is owned by developer Sterling Bay, in what is the largest amount of space available for sublease in downtown Chicago since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Tribune said. An entity managed by investor Rodolfo Alvarez has purchased a Miami warehouse for $13 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 10700 N.W. 36th Ave., a 121,933-square-foot industrial...

