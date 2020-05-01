American Airlines Says 1 More Should Exit Toxic Uniform Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- American Airlines said Thursday that an Illinois federal judge should reconsider his decision to let an Oklahoma resident stay in a lawsuit over allegedly toxic flight crew uniforms, arguing he cited the wrong standard to advance the resident's claims. American Airlines Inc. argued that U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. should have cut Oklahoma resident Bret Rosengren from the proposed class action when he advanced the claims of plaintiffs who'd demonstrated the airline knew with "substantial certainty" that its 2016 uniforms would harm its employees. Oklahoma's Workers' Compensation Act "expressly rejects" that standard, saying that accusations or proof that an employer...

