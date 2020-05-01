Split Texas High Court Sends River Authority To Arbitration

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas Supreme Court decision Friday finding that the San Antonio River Authority was not protected by governmental immunity from facing a dispute over a $10 million dam project saw the justices split on whether the dispute should be decided in court or arbitration. In a 5-4 decision, the state's high court ruled that the San Antonio River Authority waived its governmental immunity from lawsuits when it entered into an agreement with contractor Austin Bridge & Road LP to repair the Medina Lake Dam, so it must face the contractor's unpaid construction claims. The court ordered the case to arbitration, but...

