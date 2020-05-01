Oracle Must Face Class Of 4,100 Women Alleging Pay Bias

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Over 4,100 women who accuse Oracle America Inc. of paying them less than their male colleagues can move ahead as a class, a California judge ruled, saying it's up to a jury to decide if the women and the men they're comparing themselves to hold substantially similar jobs. California Superior Court Judge Raymond Swope on Thursday granted the former Oracle workers' bid for class certification, finding the class is large enough and its members have common issues that warrant resolving their California Equal Pay Act claims on a classwide basis. A California state court judge certified a class of over 4,100...

