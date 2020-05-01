Sirius XM's $2.2M Texas Tax Refund Nixed On Appeal

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Sirius XM Radio is not entitled to a $2.2 million refund of Texas franchise taxes because receipts for its services were properly sourced to the state, a state appeals court panel ruled Friday, reversing a lower-court ruling. The Third Court of Appeals panel agreed with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts that Sirius XM's receipts for tax years 2010 and 2011 should be sourced based on the proportion of subscribers in Texas to subscribers nationwide. The decision reverses a trial court ruling that the company's receipt-producing activities were the creation of broadcast content, which occurred mostly out of state. Instead, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS