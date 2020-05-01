Exxon Says Feds Owe For WWII Pollution As Trial Ends

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A decade of fighting between Exxon Mobil Corp. and the federal government over who owes what for costs incurred cleaning up World War II-era water pollution from two refineries neared an end Friday, as both parties gave closing arguments in a bench trial explaining what allocation should be assigned to the government. U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal, who presided over the bench trial, is now tasked with reconciling two sets of figures presented during the trial to determine what proportion of expenses each side should bear for cleanup at a refinery in Baytown, Texas, and a refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana....

