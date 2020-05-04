COVID-19 Gives Congress Greater Incentive To Pass SAFE Act

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- On March 27, President Donald Trump signed into law sweeping legislation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act authorizes more than $2.5 trillion in economic relief, including over $650 billion in forgivable loans to aid impacted businesses and help keep Americans employed. The CARES Act will rapidly pump unprecedented financial support into American businesses in many industries. But one industry, along with its approximately 300,000 employees, has been left to fend for itself in the face of the pandemic: the legal cannabis industry. Due to the continued Schedule I status of cannabis...

