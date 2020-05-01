Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wilmington Trust Pays $88M To End DOL ESOP Suits, Probes

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust has agreed to cough up $88 million to resolve the U.S. Department of Labor's allegations that it allowed a host of employee retirement plans to overpay for various companies' stock.

According to a Thursday announcement from the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration, 21 employee stock ownership plans will collect $80 million from Wilmington Trust, which served as those plans' trustee.

And while the federal government will get $8 million from Wilmington, the bank has also agreed to pay any legal expenses of the plan's sponsors that may have accrued in relation to either litigation the federal government launched against...

