Grocers Press 3rd Circ. To Revive Egg Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A group of grocery chains has urged the Third Circuit to overturn a Pennsylvania federal jury verdict that killed their claims alleging the country's second-largest egg producer and two industry groups conspired to raise the price of eggs.

The grocery chains, which include Safeway, Kroger and Walgreens, said Thursday that the district court was wrong in telling the jury not to rule in favor of an unlawful conspiracy unless they were able to prove three different ways egg producer Rose Acre Farms Inc. participated in an industrywide conspiracy cooked up by United Egg Producers to give egg-laying hens extra cage space...

