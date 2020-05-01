Taxation With Representation: Weil, White, Kirkland

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Magellan Health Inc. sells its Medicaid and Medicare health plan business for $850 million, Takeda sells $670 million in assets, and two blank-check companies filed IPOs preliminarily estimated to raise a combined $500 million. Magellan's $850M Sale Magellan Health Inc. has agreed to sell Magellan Complete Care, which manages Medicaid and Medicare health plans, to Molina Healthcare Inc. for $850 million, the companies said April 30, in a deal steered by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. The Weil team includes tax partner Helyn Goldstein, counsel Eric Remijan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS