Uber Ducks All But Negligence Claim Over Rape By Ex-Driver

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge again tossed claims that Uber was responsible for the alleged assault of a passenger who accepted a ride from a suspended driver whose car still bore the Uber decal, but allowed her negligence claim to survive. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley held Friday that the rider — who filed her suit under a pseudonym — could proceed on her repleaded negligence claim that the ride-hailing giant fails to secure the distribution of its ride-identifying decals, but again tossed her claims of false imprisonment, assault and battery, and allegations that Uber was responsible for her safety...

