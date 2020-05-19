Broad, UC Each Tell PTAB It Invented CRISPR First

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel has given few hints about which way it is leaning in a hotly contested fight over whether the University of California or the Broad Institute invented the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR first. At a hearing Monday, the PTAB reviewed patents issued to Broad and applications filed by UC on technology for using a version of the tool called CRISPR-Cas9 in plant and animal cells known as eukaryotes, and the board could determine who should get the key patents for the potentially billion-dollar technology if the interference proceeding continues. Whether it carries on is a...

