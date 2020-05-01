DOJ Says Pair Tried To Help Iran Military Buy Oil Tanker

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Two men have been charged with laundering money and defying sanctions in helping an Iranian military unit buy a petroleum tanker and should be forced to hand over $12 million in funds connected to the illicit scheme, the U.S. government said Friday. Amir Dianat and Kamran Lajmiri, who are both Iranian nationals, were charged in D.C federal court in a two-count criminal complaint claiming they conspired throughout 2019 to secure the tanker to transport Iranian petroleum out of the country. The men face allegations of going against sanctions imposed on Iran and of violating federal export laws. A civil complaint was...

