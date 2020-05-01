'Material' Effect Looms Large In Realogy-SIRVA Merger Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Realogy Holdings Corp.'s Delaware Chancery Court suit to enforce a $400 million sale of its Cartus affiliate to SIRVA Inc. emerged as the latest in a growing number of battles over alleged use of "material adverse effect" trapdoors to escape deals caught in the shadow of COVID-19. The global real estate services company's newly unsealed suit sought a court declaration Friday that its planned Cartus subsidiary sale to SIRVA Inc. should close despite the buyer's claims that the global COVID-19 crisis had triggered an MAE and absolute termination right. In the suit, Realogy accused SIRVA, a worldwide moving and relocation service...

