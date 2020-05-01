Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Beverly Hills Hotel Owes Four Seasons $8.7M In Atty Fees

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said the Four Seasons-branded Beverly Wilshire must pay Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. a total of almost $8.7 million in attorney fees despite the California hotel's bid to slash fees it owes the company after contesting their agreement to arbitrate a licensing dispute.

U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Friday told Burton Way Hotels Ltd., which owns the iconic Beverly Hills hotel originally opened in 1928, that it must pay Toronto-based Four Seasons $1.33 million in supplemental attorney fees and interest on top of the $7.34 million it already paid the company for fees and costs through March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!