Beverly Hills Hotel Owes Four Seasons $8.7M In Atty Fees

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said the Four Seasons-branded Beverly Wilshire must pay Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. a total of almost $8.7 million in attorney fees despite the California hotel's bid to slash fees it owes the company after contesting their agreement to arbitrate a licensing dispute. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Friday told Burton Way Hotels Ltd., which owns the iconic Beverly Hills hotel originally opened in 1928, that it must pay Toronto-based Four Seasons $1.33 million in supplemental attorney fees and interest on top of the $7.34 million it already paid the company for fees and costs through March...

